IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Up to $27.90

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $30.60. IDT shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 385 shares traded.

IDT Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $787.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the first quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

