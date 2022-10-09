Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.78. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 82 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFH. TheStreet cut Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Stories

