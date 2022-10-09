Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $39.14

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.14, but opened at $40.22. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMEH. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Apollo Medical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical

About Apollo Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 21.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 26.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 199.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

