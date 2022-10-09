Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $39.14

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.14, but opened at $40.22. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMEH. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Apollo Medical Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
See Also
