Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.57

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 11128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LPRO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 182.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

