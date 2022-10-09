Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.84

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.84 and last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 10162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

