Critical Contrast: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) versus DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.40 -$6.17 million $0.06 67.18 DarioHealth $20.51 million 5.78 -$76.76 million ($3.75) -1.38

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 1.31% 2.70% 1.48% DarioHealth -301.07% -77.24% -64.63%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quipt Home Medical and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus target price of $10.31, suggesting a potential upside of 155.89%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $12.94, suggesting a potential upside of 150.73%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. In addition, it provides nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilator equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, equipment solutions, power wheelchairs, oxygen therapy, bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, compressors, patient lifts, walkers, products for wound care, and medical equipment for home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About DarioHealth

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides smart glucose meters; bluetooth connected blood pressure cuff; digital scales; biofeedback sensor devices; and diabetes management programs, including lifestyle changes, healthy eating, advanced tracking, and live coaching. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.