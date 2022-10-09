Head to Head Analysis: Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC)

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of RedBall Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RedBall Acquisition and Vivid Seats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivid Seats 0 4 6 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

Vivid Seats has a consensus price target of $13.05, suggesting a potential upside of 60.91%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Vivid Seats’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A $6.78 million N/A N/A Vivid Seats $443.04 million 3.61 -$16.12 million N/A N/A

RedBall Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivid Seats.

Profitability

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A 20.41% 3.07% Vivid Seats 2.13% -1.52% 0.71%

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

