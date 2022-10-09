Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) vs. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Head to Head Comparison

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tritium DCFC and Volta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A Volta -562.95% -89.56% -52.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tritium DCFC and Volta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 4.19 -$127.56 million N/A N/A Volta $32.31 million 5.59 -$276.60 million ($1.85) -0.58

Analyst Ratings

Tritium DCFC has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tritium DCFC and Volta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Volta 1 6 2 0 2.11

Tritium DCFC presently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Volta has a consensus price target of $4.06, indicating a potential upside of 279.02%. Given Volta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volta is more favorable than Tritium DCFC.

Volatility & Risk

Tritium DCFC has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Volta shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Volta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tritium DCFC beats Volta on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

About Volta

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

