Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $73.50

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

OXY opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,290,656 shares of company stock worth $663,508,704 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 193,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 146,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 15,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.