Brokerages Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $25.08

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

ICPT opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $407.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $163,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,013,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

