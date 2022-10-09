Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $276.63

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.63.

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 31.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 19,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 83,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $222.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.45. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $221.64 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

