Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $97.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.85.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 41,359 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 2,071.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 721,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after buying an additional 688,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,059,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after buying an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

