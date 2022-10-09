Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives $8.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

SECYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

