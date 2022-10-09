Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT at $237.00

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,511,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,075,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after buying an additional 278,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Articles

