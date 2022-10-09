Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Target Price at $32.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $409.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

