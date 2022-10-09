Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) PT at $72.18

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $438,508,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $27.21 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

