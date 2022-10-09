Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

CRK opened at $17.67 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,648 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after buying an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

