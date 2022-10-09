Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $57.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 42,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

