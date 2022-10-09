Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $194.94

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $144.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after buying an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 448,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,799,000 after buying an additional 277,842 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

