Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) PT at $47.00

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE TX opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.41. Ternium had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.