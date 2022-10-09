Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $32.17

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $254.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 127,225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.