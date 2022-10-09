Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $192.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $158.90 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,728 shares of company stock worth $66,201,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

