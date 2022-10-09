Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) PT Lowered to $5.00

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 187.36% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Greenidge Generation Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:GREE opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Greenidge Generation by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenidge Generation by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 155,371 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Greenidge Generation by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 175,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Greenidge Generation by 554.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

