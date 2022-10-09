Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 5.13.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

