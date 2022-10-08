Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,152,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,804,000 after buying an additional 90,125 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 309,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 132,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.