Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.83 and a 200 day moving average of $231.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

