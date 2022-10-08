Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $356.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.72 and a 200-day moving average of $359.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.