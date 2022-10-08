Girard Partners LTD. Has $859,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 119,296 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

