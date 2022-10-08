Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73.

