Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

