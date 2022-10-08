Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 10.9% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 53.9% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 12.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $273.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day moving average is $300.00. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.