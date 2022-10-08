Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 251.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,779,742. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

MRNA stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.