Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 501 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $129.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average is $151.96. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

