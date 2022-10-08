Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 3,940 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Target by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

NYSE:TGT opened at $152.34 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

