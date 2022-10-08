Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $151.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

