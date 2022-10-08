Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,229 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Cigna worth $70,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $54,184,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $44,063,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

CI stock opened at $288.38 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

