Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Cowen cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $369.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.22 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

