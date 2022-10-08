Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $151.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.98. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.