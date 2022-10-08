Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 131 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $139.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

