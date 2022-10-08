FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 440,470 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.55. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

