Ballew Advisors Inc Has $17.93 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,554,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

