Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,664,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.53.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,279 shares of company stock valued at $96,471,588. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

