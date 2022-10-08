Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,534,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.55.

Lam Research stock opened at $374.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.52. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

