Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Moderna were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Moderna Stock Down 4.7 %

MRNA stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,194,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,194,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $4,970,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,542,529.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,779,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.