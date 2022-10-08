Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 8,462 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Target by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Target by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $152.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

