Girard Partners LTD. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $177.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

