Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,557 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $178,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

