Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

