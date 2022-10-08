Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $214.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.06 and its 200-day moving average is $244.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

