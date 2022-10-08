iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

